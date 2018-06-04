“Ozark” star Jason Bateman has revealed he wants to play a woman, but “in a very real way”.

In a Hollywood Reporter round table with Darren Criss, Jeff Daniels, Michael B Jordan, Matthew Rhys and J K Simmons, the actor said he likes playing the “normal guy,” but would be up for performing as a female character.

“I’m really enjoying that as opposed to playing a bunch of different characters. Having said that, I’d love to play a woman.

“But in a very real way. Like a ‘Tootsie’ version of it would be pretty cool where there’s a wink to it but then also the plane lands every once in a while and there’s some real introspection there,” Bateman said.

The actor, however, does not want to remake the 1982 Dustin Hoffman movie.

“Not to suggest that film needs to get redone,” he said, “which it should never.