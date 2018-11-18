Looks like Jenna Dewan is deeply in love with beau Steve Kazee and is not shying away from displaying her love for him.

The couple was recently spotted holding hands and taking a stroll at Beverly Hills. They were even seen sharing an intimate moment before stopping at a local juice bar.

Dressed in their casual best, the ‘Step Up’ star was seen wearing a grey top and white jeans with a dark blue jacket, complemented with a red sling back and sunglasses, while her Tony Award-winning boyfriend stepped out in a grey casual shirt and blue jeans with a black jacket on top, according to a leading online portal.

Jenna and Steve made their first public appearance as a couple at a Halloween Party last month after she filed for a divorce from actor Channing Tatum on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Reports suggest that after parting ways with Jenna, Tatum is now seeing singer Jessie J.