Friday, October 9, 2020
Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in Chaibasa Treasury case, but to remain in jail in another case

Yadav, who has been in prison since 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under IPC and seven years under the PCA in connection with the fodder scam case.

Image Courtesy: PTI

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, Yadav will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State’s Chief Minister.

