A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday awarded 10 years’ jail term to five convicts, including a former DIG of the Border Security Force (BSF) and a former Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP, in the 2006 Jammu and Kashmir sex scandal case.

Businessman Mehrajuddin Malik and then additional Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Seth have been acquitted by the court.

Former DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Mohammad Ashraf Mir, and Former DIG BSF KC Padhi have also been imposed with a fine of Rs one lakh.

The rest of the accused in the case have, Shabbir Ahmad Laway, Shabbir Ahmad Langoo, Masood Ahmad have been fined of Rs 50,000.

The case came to light in 2006 when Jammu and Kashmir police got two video CDs showing Kashmiri minors being sexually exploited.

The case was transferred to the CBI in May 2006 after names of influential men emerged in the case.

According to reports, these minors were forced into the sex trade & were exploited sexually by politicians, bureaucrats and police officials.

The Court had held, former Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ahmed Hassan Mir, independent MLA Raman Mattoo, a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Border Security Force (BSF) KC Pandey, former Additional Advocate General Anil Sethi, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Srinagar) Mohammad Mir Yusuf, Iqbal Khanday, Hotel owner Riaz Ahmed Kawa, Hilal Ahmed Shah Sabina and her husband Abdul Hamid as accused.

Sabina and her husband, Abdul Hamid is the primary accused of trafficking girls for prostitution.

On February 20, after the victim had refused to comment on the assault, the special CBI court acquitted DSP Mohammad Mir Yusuf.