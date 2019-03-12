All the Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice as they’ll soon be able to interact with one of the two famed Russo brothers- Joe Russo, who is all set to visit India in April ahead of the release of ‘Avengers…’

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. Fans have been left intrigued with two fascinating teaser trailers. Speculations and fan theories have been pouring in constantly.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, “Marvel fans, rejoice… #AvengersEndgame director Joe Russo [of the Russo brothers] to visit #India first, ahead of his Asia-Pacific tour, in April [before the film’s release]… #AvengersEndgame releases on 26 April 2019 in #India in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu.”

Joe is expected to be in Mumbai on April 1 and 2 to promote the upcoming film amongst Indian fans, who will be among the first in the world to interact with the director before the film hits the big screens.

Joe and Anthony Russo (Russo brothers), who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, became Marvel’s choice to direct the two of biggest films of the universe, including ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and its follow-up, ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ became the highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India. The film, which opened to good reviews, minted over Rs. 120 crore in its opening weekend.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is slated to hit the theatres on April 26.