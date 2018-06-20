The makers have dropped the first look poster of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ featuring John Abraham and, to say the least, he looks ruggedly handsome on it.

Shared by Abraham himself on Twitter, the poster has a patriotic theme to it.

While sharing the look, he wrote, “This Independence Day, Justice will roar! #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug @zmilap @BajpayeeManoj @SMJFilm @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar @aishasharma25.”

The cop drama will also have Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri of ‘Kaante’ fame, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15.