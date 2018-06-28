The much-awaited trailer of the John Abraham- starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate’ is finally out and is at its interesting best.

Substantial performances, boosting background score, strong visuals, and charisma of John made the trailer high-powered.

While sharing the trailer, the ‘Parmanu’ star wrote, “Main maaroonga toh marr jaayega, desh ka har Beimaan ab darr jaayega. Kyun ki ab Beimaan Pitega, Corruption Mitega.”

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma, the film is going to be another magnum opus by John Abraham.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri of ‘Kaante’ fame, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15.

It is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’.