Bollywood star John Abraham’s highly-anticipated film ‘Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran’ has hit the box office and recorded an incredible collection.

Writer and director, Abhishek Sharma told agencies, “I am really happy about the success of the film. India is growing and people also get to know about the director’s tasks.”

Talking about the success of the film, John said, “I was shocked and encouraged by the response the movie got. I want to give credit to the director for bringing out the best in me.”

Stating about their further collaborations, Abhishek said, “We share a great equation and would love to collaborate in future.”

The movie was produced by JA Entertainment, KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions.