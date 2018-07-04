Bollywood actor John Abraham unveiled a new song ‘Dilbar’ from his upcoming action film ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, John wrote, “The ravishing new track from Satyameva Jayate is out now! Listen to Dilbar here: http://bit.ly/DilbarSong @zmilap @TSeries @SMJFilm @BajpayeeManoj @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar @Norafatehi @iAmNehaKakkar @dhvanivinod @tanishkbagchi @Musicshabbir @ikkanomics”

The song is a recreated version of song ‘Dilbar’ from 1999’s film ‘Sirf Tum’.

Dancing to the recreated number is Nora Fatehi, while John Abraham is fighting goons. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ikka while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

In the cop drama, John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee are playing pivotal roles.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 15. It is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’.