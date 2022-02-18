Following a first season that saw strong reviews and record viewing numbers, Marvel has gotten the wheels in motion for the second season of its Disney Plus series ‘Loki’. According to Deadline Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have come on board to co-direct a majority of the episodes for the upcoming season, which will see Tom Hiddleston returning to star.

Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season 1, will executive produce Season 2. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes. While plot details are being kept under wraps for now, the news is significant as it marks the first show in the Marvel series line-up to get a second season; every other show that premiered in 2021 ran as a limited series.

Marvel announced the second season would be on its way in the end credits of the season finale. As for the cast, as of now Hiddleston is the only one set to return. Benson and Moorhead have become go-to directors when it comes to high-priority event series, having previously worked on such tentpole series as ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘Archive 81’.

Marvel was so impressed with their early work it brought them on to direct a couple of episodes of ‘Moon Knight’, which stars Oscar Isaac and bows next month. As per Deadline, sources close to that production say the shoot went so smoothly that Marvel was looking over projects they wanted to put Benson and Moorhead on immediately. Season 2 of ‘Loki’ quickly jumped to the top of that list.