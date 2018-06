Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Jack White and Carrie Underwood are all set to headline the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The much-anticipated event, which is returning to Las Vegas on September 21-22, will also feature performances by Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Kygo, Jack White, Rae Sremmurd, reports E! Online.

The winner of the iHeartRadio Rising Star contest will also score a slot on the lineup.

This year’s event will air on October 7 and October 8.