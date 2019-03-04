American singer Justin Timberlake has the sweetest birthday message for his wife Jessica Biel, who turned 37 on Sunday.

The singer took to his Instagram account and posted a mix of throwback and current photos from their relationship till date. The pictures featured the two absolutely enjoying each other’s company.

And if the pictures weren’t enough to set husband goals higher, the ‘Say Something’ singer also added a heart warming caption to the post.

“My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” he wrote.

“You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new,” he continued.

Finally, wishing his wife a happy birthday, the singer wrote, ” Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz.”

It was only fair on Timberlake’s part to reciprocate the lovely gesture, since earlier this year, the couple celebrated the singer’s 38th birthday and Biel had the cutest little message for her husband.

“Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines. Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you,” she wrote in an adorable Instagram post which featured some of the couple’s hilarious throwback pictures.

The two have been married for six years now and they also share a son named Silas, who they welcomed in April 2015.