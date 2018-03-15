Kamala mills investigation needs expertise

Fourteen people died as eatery in Kamala Mills Compound played with fire in a roof top restaurant. The partners of the eatery are untraceable and now face culpable homicide charge. After all the happenings with a fire accident junior civic officials were suspended as an eyewash and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra orders city wide safety audit and demolition of unauthorised structures. Proper exit should be available for escape route in case of a major fire. First, invest in proper equipment. Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are some common examples of these. Now after all the happenings three retired engineers are pressed into join investigation. There is need for going through lot of paperwork and that needs to be scanned closely. The expertise and services of the retired engineers will prove beneficial for the fact finding committee to find out the exact cause of fire.

Jayanthy S. Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)