Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on Alia Bhatt for her performance in ‘Raazi’.

“I really liked ‘Raazi’. Meghna Gulzar has done a splendid job. And I have no words to express how much I liked Alia’s performance. She is so good,” said the ‘Rangoon’ star.

She further said, “I think Alia is most definitely the undisputed queen. Its Alia’s world and we are just living in it.”

The political thriller has become the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star’s third film to enter the 100 crore club, after ‘2 States’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.

The film’s story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country.