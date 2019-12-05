Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut on Thursday paid homage to late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her third death anniversary.

The news is shared by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In the picture the 32-year-old actor was seen standing with folded hands in front of a garlanded picture of the late political leader.

#KanganaRanaut who is all set to play #Jayalalitha in the upcoming movie #Thalaivi paid her homage to the iron lady & observed a few minutes of silence on the sets of Thalaivi on the occasion of her death anniversary pic.twitter.com/9b6oYT21jR — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2019

Kangana will be essaying the role of south India’s beloved late politician in a biopic titled ‘Thalaivi’. A very intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about Jayalalithaa biopic was released in the last week of November.

‘Thalaivi’ is directed by AL Vijay and is written by ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Manikarnika’ writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ movie writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.