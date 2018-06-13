Rapper Kanye West has said the soundtrack that featured in the Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Deadpool 2” was similar to his own songs.

The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter to proclaim his love for the anti-hero film series which features Reynolds in the titular role and also offered to provide music for the next part.

“I love both Deadpool movies I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool” West wrote.

“Your guys writing and approach is so innovative I love how you guys break the 4th wall thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time,” he added.

West tweets drew a tongue-in-cheek response from Reynolds.

“Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion,” Reynolds tweeted.

Dion’s reference in Reynolds’ tweet pertains to the song “Ashes” from the singer that featured in “Deadpool 2”.