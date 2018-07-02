Kartik Aaryan is all set to romance Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming production ‘Luka Chuppi’.

The film travels from Mathura to Gwalior to Agra where the ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ star will play the role of a star reporter of a local TV channel.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing, “Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi… Directed by Laxman Utekar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan… The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra… Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel… March 2019 release.”

The film will hit the big screens in March 2019.