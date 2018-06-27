The makers have dropped the first trailer of Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Karwaan’ and it is interesting at its best.

Revolving around the quest of two dead bodies and three crackpots (Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar), the trailer is full of hilarity and fun moments, with a touch of emotions.

The movie has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala and other parts of South India.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, ‘Karwaan’ revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

This will be the second film starring Irrfan after the actor revealed that he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 03.