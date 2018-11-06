Katrina Kaif has been upping the excitement of the fans by sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’

While previously, she had been posting clips from her dance rehearsals, today the actor shared an interesting scene from the sets, in which she can be seen nailing a tough step in the song ‘Suraiyya’.

“This step was a bit tough to do beyond a point in rehearsals,” Katrina wrote, “I practiced a few times, the team explained me the technique but still it was tough to do repeatedly, so I really wasn’t confident of the step, so on the last day of the song shoot Prabhu sir asked me if I was ok to try doing the shot, and I wanted to finish the song knowing we had done everything he gave me to do, so we kept if for last shot of the song.”

The video captures a camera’s viewfinder which is shooting Katrina’s dance. Dressed in a sequined choli and harem pants, the ‘Zero’ star gives a perfect shot as she aces the arduous dance steps.

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film – which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff and Shashank Arora – is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.