Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has definitely upped the sexiness quotient with a monochrome photo posted on her Instagram handle.

The actor, who made her Instagram debut last year, shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself.

The ‘Jagga Jasoos’ actor can be seen sitting on a chair with a fierce expression on her face, donning a black bodysuit paired with a white shirt and a messy hairdo.

On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a video from behind the scenes of the photo shoot, in which she looked ravishing in the same outfit.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, Anand L. Rai’s ‘Zero’ and Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’.