Actors Keira Knightley and Keeley Hawes are all set to play the lead in the drama, “Misbehaviour”.

The film is a retelling of the fascinating true story about Women’s Liberal Movement’s activists who stormed the 1970 Miss World pageant in protest, reported a online portal.

The feature, to be helmed by Philippa Lowthorpe, will examine the movement and the global prominence that came from crashing Miss World.

Knightley, 33, and actor Jessie Buckley will play members of the Women’s Liberation Movement.

Hawes, 42, who most recently featured alongside Richard Madden in “Bodyguard”, will take on the role of Miss World pageant executive Julia Morley.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, the star of “San Junipero” episode of “Black Mirror”, will play Miss Grenada.

The 1970 pageant was also famed for being the first to be won by a black woman, which caused further controversy, as suspicions were raised over the judges’ voting system.