“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all of her Instagram posts after reportedly being subjected to online abuse by the hardcore franchise fans.

The news was first shared by “Star Wars” fan account @SWTweets which said that Tran deleted all of the posts from her Instagram page, leaving just a black and white profile photo. Her bio read, “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

The 29-year-old actor, who was the first Asian to feature in the franchise, was constantly trolled on social media for her performance in the Rian Johnson-directed “The Last Jedi”.

In a particular incident of hate towards Tran, who played the role of Rose Tico in the film, her Wookieepedia’ site page was altered to feature offensive and racist language.

On Twitter, Johnson has slammed the “manbabies” and the franchise’s fans for their abusive behaviour online.

“What we talk about when we talk about manbabies,” he tweeted.

“On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like and dislike stuff but we do it with humour, love and respect. We’re the vast majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine,” he added.

Tran’s co-star Daisy Ridley was also subjected to online abuse after she debuted in “Force Awakens”. Ridley was criticised for looks and stance on gun control which ultimately led her to delete her Instagram account in 2016.