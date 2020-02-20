In a horrific bus accident in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur on the Coimbatore highway early on Thursday morning when a speeding container truck rammed a Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at around 3:23 am, as many as 20 people died on the spot while 23 people got injured. The accident took place.

Reportedly, the bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap took place. It is said that there were 48 passengers in the bus. Officials fear the toll might further go up. The driver of the truck is absconding, however the police have launched a hunt for him.

Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi said, “19 people including 14 men and 5 women died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district.”

The injured people have been taken to different hospitals for treatment. Most of the casualties are natives of Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam, said Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendhran.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said “All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur.”