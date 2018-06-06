Mena Suvari said the recent sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey were “shocking”.

The 39-year-old actor, who starred with the embattled actor in the 1999 Academy Award-winning film, said it was “heart-wrenching” when Spacey was accused by Anthony Rapp of having made inappropriate sexual advances towards him when he was 14-years-old.

“I think with everything that I’ve been seeing that everyone’s been going through, it’s shocking. It’s really heart-wrenching,” Suvari told Megyn Kelly on her show.

She said a turn in tide was around and it is important that the victims of sexual harassment are heard and get a chance to heal.

“It’s important to focus on the conversation that’s happening and the healing, the victims – the right thing that’s to come out of this. That’s sort of what I try to hope for and focus on the most. It’s something that we’re truly changing and moving out of,” she added.

Reminiscing the time she spent working on “American Beauty”, Suvari said she had a “wonderful” time on the film sets.

“For me, having the opportunity to work on ‘American Beauty’ was something that was so special and so beautiful. I was so young and was so grateful to have a job. And to be working with such experienced individuals. Everyone on that set was wonderful to me. I had a beautiful experience working on that film,” the actor, who played the best friend of Spacey’s on-screen teenage daughter, whom his character becomes infatuated with, said.

Spacey, who won the best actor Academy Award for the film, has been lying low since he was accused but released a statement addressing the allegations in which he also came out as gay.

Later more allegations came up against the actor of him having assaulted several men both in the US and UK. Investigations are on in the both countries.

Following the claims, Spacey was fired from the hit Netflix political drama “House of Cards” and replaced by Christopher Plummer in “All the Money in the World” weeks before it was released in December last year.