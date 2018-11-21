Kim Kardashian, who single-handedly raises the sexy quotient with her Instagram posts, revealed that husband Kanye West gets upset when she posts her raunchy photos on social media.

During her appearance on the latest episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, Kim and host Ellen got talking about an August Instagram post where the American television star can be seen baking in the kitchen wearing only a bra and underpants.

Taking a jibe at the photo, Ellen said, “You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that” and asked if these kinds of photos typically bother Kanye.

To which Kim said, “Yeah it does, it’s like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we’re having fun, but it also bothers him.”

Explaining why she chooses to post the pictures on social media, she said, “I go through waves. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Ok I’ll be more conservative on my Instagram’ and sometimes I really need to get something out if I’m feeling good about myself or I’ve been working out really hard, and I’ll post something and he’ll get upset. It’s a cycle.”

Earlier in October, during her appearance on ‘The Alec Baldwin Show’, Kim admitted that marrying Kanye West has affected her independence.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in May 2014. Kim and Kanye share three children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (8 months), as well as son Saint, who will be turning 3 on December 5.