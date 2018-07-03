After delivering the hit, ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ with Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda is all set to star in Sajid Khan’s ‘Housefull 4’.

In order to prep for her role in the crazy comedy, Kriti took to pole dance in order to gain more flexibility.

On prepping for the movie, Kriti said, “Pole dancing is a great way to enhance your fitness level and also your dancing abilities. It is something I haven’t done before but I’m really enjoying the process.”

Apart from that, Kriti will be dedicated to fitness and will follow a proper diet.

The 29-year-old star will next be seen in her forthcoming family entertainer, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’ with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

The movie will hit the big screens on August 31.