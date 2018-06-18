Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

As per media reports, the two leaders discussed the recently- formed the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CMA).

Discussions were reportedly held on the issue of shortage of coal for Karnataka’s thermal power plants as well.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy met Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence and held a detailed discussion relating to issues that confronted the coalition government.

He also conveyed his wishes ahead of the Rahul’s birthday on June 19.

Kumaraswamy was accompanied by Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) secretary general Danish Ali, while All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Congress K C Venugopal too was present during the meeting.

JD-S sources termed it as a ‘courtesy visit’ during which the Congress chief assured the new Congress-JDS government in the state of his full support.

On a related note, the Karnataka government had earlier opposed any move to form Cauvery Water Management Board. It had suggested formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.

This came after the Supreme Court ordered the central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks of pronouncement of the order.

However, the Centre has been criticised for failing to comply with the top court’s order.