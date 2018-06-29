The reality star Kylie Jenner has made to the Time’s list of 25 most influential people on the internet, along with rapper Kanye West.

“TIME evaluated contenders by looking at their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news,” wrote the website.

The list appeared on Time’s Twitter handle with the caption, “@BusyPhilipps is on TIME’s list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet”

The seven-member Korean pop act ‘BTS’ is also an important name in the list, with at least 50 million followers across English-language social media platforms.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer Rihanna made to the list, along with YouTubers like Naomi Watanabe and Logan and Jake Paul.

President United States of America Donald Trump is also among the 25 most influential people on the internet due to his presence on the micro-blogging website Twitter.