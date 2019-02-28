Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance rumours that sprang into being after the pair’s performance at the Academy Awards have nothing to it.

Lady Gaga stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the Internet’s fixation. “You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love,'” Kimmel said.

Dismissing the rumours, the Oscar-winning songwriter said, “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

Lady Gaga said, “This is a love song, ‘Shallow,'” adding, “The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. Bradley, who – and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them – but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow,’ the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out. ”

Gaga went on to say that her and Cooper’s chemistry was due to the demands of performing love songs. She added, “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.