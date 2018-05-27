Singer Lady Gaga is set to make a comeback in public eye after a short hiatus due to health issues.

The singer has returned to the studio and is happy to resume work, reported Us Weekly.

“Lady Gaga is back to work and feeling better. She spent yesterday at Electric Lady Studio in the West Village working on the soundtrack fixes for A Star Is Born and is there today.

“Bradley Cooper joined her at the studio earlier yesterday they are putting the finishing touches on the music for the movie. Gaga is in amazing spirits and much more back to herself. She has been all smiles and is so happy to be back at work,” a source told the publication.

Gaga, 31, is starring in the remake of “A Star Is Born” alongside Cooper, 43. The musical drama, about a singer on the rise as her partner’s career is fading, is set to hit theaters on October 5

The “Million Reasons” singer, who suffers from fibromyalgia, had cancelled the European dates of her Joanne world tour in February due to severe pain, after that segment of the tour was previously postponed in September 2017.