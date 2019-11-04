Lana Del Rey says while writing new material, she believes in penning down the first and last tracks of a potential album.

The singer said the two songs are essential in deciding the direction of her record.

“I always say that if you have a closer and an opener, then you know where you are going,” Del Rey told a leading magazine.

She said it took her four years on creating the closing track of her latest LP, ‘Norman F***ing Rockwell’, but the song — “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – but I Have It” came together when she met collaborator, singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.

“Not because it was special but it wasn’t piecing together. So, I sang that to Jack a capella the day I met him and we did ‘Norman’ (titular opening track) the next day. Just a series of chords that he played that I freestyled over.

“And I thought, ‘I’ve got the first song and I’ve got the 13th song. And then I pretty much knew what to do in between, I just didn’t know how long it’s going to take. I have the same thing for this next album but it’s actually going to take longer than I want if it’s going to be as good as this one,” Del Rey said.