Bollywood veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to hospital few days back after suffering from a chest infection, Mangeshkar’s family has assured that her health is ‘stable and better’.

“Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are waiting for her to be at her best so she can be home soon,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

They also thanked fans for their support along with respecting their privacy.

On Monday, the 90-year old singer was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, entered her 90s recently.

She is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.