Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said when the management of a shrine was taken over by government, it often led to more development and spend on social causes.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the famous Saibaba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Replying to a question about the state government’s decision to enact a law to streamline the affairs of the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district, the BJP leader said, “Many times, during government administration, more development has taken place. Colleges have been opened for students (by temple trusts managed by the government).”

Asked if a similar decision would be taken as regards gurdwaras, mosques or churches, Prasad said, “I cannot answer this today. I have come here as a devotee. I am happy and would like to go from here with this happiness.”

The Shirdi Saibaba temple in Ahmednagar district, which attracts devotees from across India, is managed by a government-appointed body.