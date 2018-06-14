Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain has appealed to the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to release his client from jail on parole so that she can receive better treatment for her various ailments.

He told media, “It’s not possible to release her quickly from jail through legal procedures as both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court and the lower courts are now closed due to Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.”

The senior lawyer said Khaleda Zia wants to take treatment at specialized United Hospital in Dhaka and therefore, her desire should be given importance.

BNP chairperson also pointed out that Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, had been released from jail on parole and got the opportunity for treatment during the regime of military government.

Khaleda has been convicted in several cases including Zia Orphanage graft case, vandalizing vehicles on January 25, 2015, and killing eight people and injuring 25-26 by setting fire on a passenger bus in Chauddagram on February 2 the same year.

The third case was filed by Raihan Faruki Imam with a Narail court on September 24, 2015, against Khaleda for making a statement about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the number of freedom fighters.

After hearing the stay petitions, a three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on May 31 extended its chamber judge’s order and asked the government to file two separate leave to appeal petitions with this court by June 24 against the HC bail orders in the cases.

The apex court also fixed June 24 for holding a hearing on the leave to appeal petitions.