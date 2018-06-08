Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming film ‘Legally Blonde 3’ has an official release date.

MGM Studios announced on Twitter that the third film would hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“Back in Pink in 2020! #LegallyBlonde3,” read the tweet.

The ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ star, in true Elle Woods style, had confirmed the news on Thursday that the film is actually happening.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001) was a success, raking in 141 million US dollars at the global box-office on an 18 million US dollars budget, with its sequel – which released in 2003 – bringing in 124 million US dollars on a 45 million US dollars budget.