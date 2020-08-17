Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. One of India’s greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country. “With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj Ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the celebrated musician and said that his death has left behind a void in the Indian cultural sphere. “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti,” his tweet further read.

Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.