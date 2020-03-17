Coronavirus has certainly had a far greater negative impact not only on health of humans but on their wallets too. The whole globe is reeling under fear and a trade halt is setting in. At this pace the consequence on human lives would be far greater than actually getting affected by the virus itself, with price rise, job loss, etc. Information is power and sadly, despite being educated many fall prey to social media posts which have to be restricted. Let’s fight misinformation first and Corona would be dead by itself.

India seems quite blase about Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), even it spreads alarmingly throughout the world with more than a lakh people being infected and the number of fatalities climbing upwards. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International concern. Better council prevailed and preventive measures are in full swing. We should be careful for the next 15 days to get rid of the Coronavirus from the grassroot levels and feel safe from further concerns.

To make the Coronavirus drive more meaningful, both domestic and foreign group tours are banned for the time being. It is indeed a right step in the right direction at the present juncture. Even though face masks and sanitisers are coming handy at this hour, it is not the be all and end all as a remedy. Drones may fly around to disinfect the city from the virus. Death of birds cause cripple in the minds and the fear of Coronavirus grows more than expectations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an initiative by arranging video conferencing with SAARC and thereby trying to reduce the tension in the sub continent. It is a novel initiative to make the world leaders take note of the pressing problems faced by all. It is not just a laughing matter and serious thinking will give better results in the days to come. Death toll is increasing and the suspected cases need to be quarantined to save further disaster.

Navi Mumbai is better off than Mumbai. The satellite city is taking all measures to maintain cleanliness and the same was vindicated when it became number one cleanest city in the rating and that is a tribute to the Municipal Corporation and its workers doing relentless work during day and night. As an individual I take up the responsibility of educating the people through television talk and writing through the newspaper pages. We all know that cleanliness is next to Godliness and so we should have a holistic approach to the problem. There is no need of creating fear among people. But definitely prevention is better than cure.

The big concern is the rising numbers of the positive cases of COVID-19 day by day. We have to follow the guidelines from the government and further tighten the preventive measures. Prevention is better than cure. Our medical expertise and infrastructure are going to be tested largely from now on, as it enters the third stage of community spread and so we have to be very careful. The virus will run its course and all will end well and forgotten. Government is afraid the virus might infect a significant part of the population and taking all the preventive measures and it is up to the public to co-operate with the administration.

