Letters to the Editor: 02 January, 2020

All that glitters on screen is not gold

The mysterious death of TV actor Kushal Punjabi who committed suicide comes as a shock. Depression is the key reason of such suicidal deaths and 37 year old Kushal was not just going through a troubled marriage but had financial issues as well. Fame when it disappears can be difficult to handle and the reason for many troubled relationships, more so if you are a celebrity when the spotlight is on you both from your fans as well as the media.

Counselling from psychologists is the need of the hour when one feels low and depressed in life and this holds good for all. Taking life is a bigger crime and even the Almighty won’t forgive such acts as only the lucky few get to see this world which is a beautiful creation of God. Education is the need of the hour and depression can easily be cured if one visits an expert and helped by near and dear one’s support which one can easily access if one shares their troubles with others.

S.N.Kabra

Problem of Naxalism in India

As per the recent report, Naxalites attacked security forces more than 360 times in last 10 months, injured 147 policemen and citizens. Out of these 70 broke in to encounters killing 128 Naxalites including 36 women. The Central Military Commission of Maoist declared that the joint operation by Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra has resulted in great loss to their movement. They further said that the highest number of Maoists are killed in Chhattisgarh which has severely weakened the Maoist movement in central India. The most important thing to note here is the large number of women Naxalites being killed which shows that Naxalites are brainwashing women in large number. In a bid to survive they may also extend the movement to include more number of women and minors, if this happens then it will jeopardize the future generations of citizens living in Naxal affected area. This is a high time to crush the Naxalites before they pose a threat to the Indian democracy and people of India.

Rakesh Vikhar

