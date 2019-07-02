St. Jude Thaddaeus

St. Jude Thaddaeus was one of the 12 apostles hand-picked by Jesus, as well as a cousin of Jesus (Matthew 13:55). He was also the brother of James the Less, the first Bishop of Jerusalem. St. Jude Thaddaeus is known as the Patron Saint of the Impossible because his New Testament letter stresses that we should persevere in difficult circumstances just as our forefathers have done before us. St. Jude Thaddaeus is also quoted in the Bible in John 14:22, asking Jesus why he won’t manifest himself to unbelievers after the resurrection.

After the death of Jesus, St. Jude travelled to Mesopotamia and Armenia. He suffered a martyr’s death while being beaten unmercifully, and then having his head shattered with an axe. Martyrdom was referred to by Jesus Christ as His baptism in Luke 12:50. Jesus told his apostles, including St. Jude, that they would also drink from the same cup as Jesus, and receive this “baptism” of martyrdom, in Mark 10:39. St. Jude knew this, and boldly preached the Word of God to unbelievers.

Jubel D’Cruz

Team India tamed by English lions

England edged out Team India at Edgbaston and touched a 4th spot in the points table. With a game in hand, England team is sure to enter the knock out stage even if the last game is rained off, as England has a better net run rate. Indian team with famed batting line up failed to go for runs from the word go. Rohit scored a hundred and Shami took 5 wickets but the match was lost without a semblance of a fight. Whereas Bairstow played a match-winning innings and became Man of the Match with his 8th one day century. It was a clinical performance by England.

Muringathery Ramaswamy Jayanthy

BMC exposed in the first showers to hit the city!

BMC got exposed in the first showers to hit the city as life came to a standstill in Mumbai when the city received a few inches of rainfall. Low lying areas like Andheri subway and Santa Cruz along with other known suspect areas of Mumbai was submerged in waist height water which means pre-monsoon work was done by BMC haphazardly as usual. The state govt needs to trail the amount of money spent by our civic body as corruption rules the roost and taxpayers money not utilised for the purpose taken.

Privatisation of our civic body is the need of the hour. BMC is the richest civic body in the world but there is no accountability and efficiency missing. The state govt blames BMC and vice versa as people suffer in the bargain. Time for people to raise their voice and efficient Corporators and MLA’s who are honest should be elected by the people!

S.N.Kabra

Shah blames Nehru for Kashmir problem

Union Home Minister Amit Shah deserves all appreciation for his directly blaming Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for creating Kashmir problem after snatching power of the then Union Home Minister Sardar Patel to look into the issue. However, the biggest surprise is that present nationalist government at the centre continues blindly politically worshipping a personality who was the real culprit at root level who misused his veto-power by snatching democratic right of Sardar Patel for becoming first Prime Minister of India and also doing injustice to majority community in so many ways apart from avoiding any help to save lives of great martyrs of freedom struggle of India.

BJP has won 2019-elections on its commitment to repeal articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution to make Kashmir at par with other Indian states in all respects. Central government should immediately present Constitution Amendment Bill in this regard without fearing majority in Rajya Sabha, in the manner it presented Triple Talaq Bill.

There are several non-NDA parties like TRS, BJD, YSR Congress, etc. which can be persuaded to support the Bill. Even Congress is unlikely to oppose the bill in fear of complete extinct of an oldest national political party like it unwillingly did on GST Bill. Even if the Bill fails in the first attempt, it can be re-introduced again after NDA gets a majority in Rajya Sabha in time to come.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)