Noble way to save environment from poly-packing of milk

Mother Dairy has given newspaper-advertisements on October 2, 2019 motivating people to buy Token-Milk to discourage use of plastic in poly-pack milk. Evidently Token-Milk is quite cheaper than poly-pack milk of same standard because of saving of packing-cost. But big question is that poly-pack milk is available in too many variants and qualities, while Token-Milk is available only in one variety that too only on selected Mother Dairy booths and not with private retailers selling poly-pack milk in all varieties and variants that too also of other milk-giants like highest-selling brand Amul. It is noted that since last few days, all milk poly-packs have print that packing is made of recyclable plastic

The best way to conserve environment is that customers may be given bags of environment-friendly jute or cloth bags of different sizes in return of some stipulated number of empty poly-packing of milk. These bags can be made available with all milk-booths and private retailers selling poly-pack milk. Even rag-pickers will then filter out empty poly-packs of milk from the waste thrown if any by households and others, to get these bags of jute or cloth. Extra earning can be made by procuring advertisements from sponsors to be printed on these bags of jute or cloth to be given in exchange of empty poly-packs of milk.

Madhu Agrawal

Logic of holidays on Gandhi and Ambedkar Jayanti

Do not declare holiday on my death, instead work an extra day if you really love me– said Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was People-President of a country where there are too many political holidays on birth and death anniversaries of leaders both at central and state level including like birth anniversaries of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier UP government then led by Akhilesh Yadav in the year even declared holiday on death-anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Every great leader always called people for hard work. Therefore best tribute to great leaders is to declare their birth and death anniversaries as extra-work day by increasing office-hours by half-an-hour on those special days. Such a bold announcement quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam will not attract political resistance in name of vote-bank politics. System will automatically stop unholy political demands coming to declare such holidays for birth and death anniversaries of more and more leaders.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Mom Fraser-Pryce made it

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce became the first athlete to win four gold medals at the World Athletic Championship and wrote her name in the history of records. This she did after giving birth to her son and that is unique. She is sprint queen of the world and proved it for the fourth time. With her fourth gold she has surpassed Jamaican Usain Bolt, American Carl Lewis and Maurice Greene. The speed with which she started the race and finished was fantastic. The silver medal winner was 0.12 second behind Fraser – Pryce and that showed the difference. Despite her age and being a Mom she made it in style and broke all the 100 mtrs record.

Muringatherry Ram Jayanthy

EC’s acts of omission and commission

The Election Commission has been repeatedly criticised by the Opposition parties but that apparently is no skin off the EC’s nose. The EC’s acts of omission and commission in the recent past are a sad reminder that the days of T.N. Seshan, M.S. Gill and J.M. Lyngdoh are long gone and that constitutional bodies that are deemed autonomous are a pale shadow of their once glorious past.

Harshit Joshi

