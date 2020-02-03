Letters to the Editor: 03 February, 2020

1 FM Sitharaman’s visionary budget

Around a 1000 point fall on the Sensex was a knee-jerk reaction on budget day by market participants. FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s hands were tied amidst the economic slowdown, rising fiscal deficit and the dwindling resources which makes a balancing act to budget nation’s assets and liabilities all the more difficult. The tax liabilities of most citizens would rise in the coming days but that is small sacrifice one should readily accept to see our country grow and progress for future. Indian citizens enjoying tax holidays abroad comes under the tax net but is it not their duty to contribute for nation building if they prefer to keep their Indian citizenship status intact?

Bold divestment programmes incuding LIC going public as well as government selling some stake would generate unbelievable revenue for it to undertake enormous infrastructure development that would generate lot of jobs apart from aiding business and industry. Sitharaman’s budget seems visionary but a lot depends on the execution part which is difficult as politicians make promises which are seldom fulfilled. PM Modi and FM Sitharaman should form an top level committee of India’s top economists which should guide the nation so that whatever promised in the budget can be executed in future. It is difficult to please all in the budget and citizens should stand united when it comes to nation building even if some sacrifices are required.

S.N. Kabra