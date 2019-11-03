Babasaheb Ambedkar: The architect of Indian constitution

It’s heartening to know that the Ministry of Human Resource Development has requested schools and other educational institutions across the country to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, 2019 and a series of events to follow. The celebration will end on Ambedkar Jayanti in January 2020.

The ministry has directed the institutions to conduct activities connected with our Constitution and fundamental rights. This no doubt will help in creating more awareness about the constitution and fundamental duties among the younger generation. The celebration also will give students a beautiful picture of the deeds ,achievements and the role played by the architect of our Indian Constitution – Babasaheb Ambedkar in the nation’s history. A role model for every Indian Babasaheb Ambedkar played a vital role in the overall development and well-being of Indians. His role in uplifting the downtrodden and those suppressed by casteism make him a legendary leader. Babasaheb always stressed on education as he taught the Indians that only through education that one can progress and prosper and also it is the only tool that can be used to eliminate social evils. The events will definitely give first hand knowledge to the students about Babasaheb who was a multifaceted person – a jurist, educationist, social reformer, historian and above all a leader of the mass who dedicated his whole life for the commoners.

M Pradyu

Need to have permanent amnesty scheme in form of elephant bonds

According to media-reports, a high-level government-committee led by economist Surjit Bhalla has recommended an amnesty scheme in form of elephant-bonds wherein those declaring undisclosed money or assets could pay 15-per cent tax after investing 40-per cent of undisclosed amount in 20-year elephant-bonds yielding nominal 5-per cent annual interest. Central government should take decision on the proposal soon because currency-circulation after demonetisation of old currency on November 8, 2016 has increased by about 20-percent instead of anticipated reduction. Only paving way for cashless economy can increase revenue-earning, check tax-evasion and corruption both. Rather thought should be given to have permanent amnesty scheme in form of elephant bonds by modifying modalities for 30-percent tax and 50-percent investment in elephant-bonds for ten years with interest-yield of 5-percent per annum as a permanent way to check currency-circulation, revenue-earning and investment in infrastructure in turn creating employment also.

Simultaneously instead of any demonetisation, those having rupees-2000 currency notes may be asked to deposit these in bank-accounts and withdraw if needed immediately or as per need thus not affecting common people or having accounted cash in form of 2000-rupee notes. It will automatically make those having unaccounted cash in form of rupees-2000 notes to avail amnesty scheme in form of elephant-bonds.

Madhu Agrawal

Shrinking core sector worries

According to the Index of Eight Core Industries, September’s contraction came after a marginal growth of 0.1 per cent registered in August. The contrast in output pace was even more evident on a year-on-year basis, when the growth rate stood at 4.3 per cent in September 2018. The eight core industries include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. The Index of eight core industries, barring fertilisers, all the other seven sectors contracted in September. The core sectors comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Core sector performance in September 2019 has been the lowest in the last 12 months and negative for the first time and it is alarming situation to give a boost to the core industries in India.

Gundu K. Maniam

