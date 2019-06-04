Significance of World Environment Day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5th all over the world. On this day, people across the world must raise global awareness about the importance of healthy and green environment in human lives. This day is celebrated to encourage people from all walks of life to not only actively participate in the celebration but to also become an active agent in developing environmental safety measures. It is a day to encourage people to make their nearby surroundings more safe and clean in order to enjoy a safer, cleaner and prosperous future.

-Jubel D’Cruz

Practice what you preach Anil Ambani

One should practise what one preaches and Anil Ambani sadly is not qualified to advise the government on the worsening financial condition of NBFC’s in India. NBFC’s according to Ambani are in ICCU and they cannot be cured by paracetamol but needs a complete revival package from the government. It is actually the various group companies of the ADAG group that has put NBFC’s in a financial mess and group chairman Anil Ambani has no moral right to advise government on what they should do to revive the financial sector.

Ambani should concentrate on his companies and try to repay debts by selling assets than preach what he himself does not practice when it comes to good governance. Else, his companies would not have been in trouble and many are even knocking the doors of bankruptcy. Beg to differ with you Anil Ambani but you should take a leaf out of your elder brother on how to run a company successfully.

-S.N. Kabra

Jobless growth in India

Official data released by the National Statistical Office on May 31 about joblessness at 45-year high and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) falling to 5.8-per cent for first time in last 18 quarters are indeed a matter of worry for new Union Finance Minister, but can be effectively tackled by implementing recommendation of a government-appointed advisory-group to introduce Elephant-Bonds as a sort of permanent Voluntary Disclosure Scheme for those generating unaccounted incomes whereby it may be made compulsory to invest 50-percent amount of unaccounted income in these bonds to be utilised for infrastructure development simultaneously with compulsory deposit of all rupees-2000 notes in banks with no further issue of these notes which had to be issued only to meet urgent need on demonetisation of old currency in denominations of rupees 500 and 1000 on November 8, 2016. Discontinuing rupees-2000 notes will not affect common people because these are presently hoarded mainly in form of black money.

Such an idea will also permanently solve parallel economy of black economy, and provide a genuine platform to park unaccounted money any time with such money used for infrastructure development in turn creating more employments in public-sector.

-Madhu Agrawal

