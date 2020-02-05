Letters to the Editor: 05 February, 2020

2 Perilous pyrotechnics

It is festive time once again in this part of the North Malabar region (North Kerala) for the temples and the big ‘kavus'(sacred temple groves) .Besides the traditional rituals, customs and the very colourful and awe inspiring “theyyams ” (oracles) there is this customary display of pyrotechnics or fireworks. There was a time when the temples and ” kavus” had acres of land in their possession and there was a safe and secured place for display of pyrotechnics.

There were a few human settlements in and around the kavus then. But now the scene has changed. The number of houses have increased and some of the areas have become densely populated. As a result, the fireworks display has started causing havoc to the buildings and the people of that locality. It is high time the police and the authority concerned realise this and restrict the time duration or atleast reduce the impact of the sound the fireworks produce.

The deafening sound of some of the firecrackers cause serious health problems especially heart and hearing system of the old, the infants and the sick. Some of the temples spend lakhs on these fireworks. It would be a blessing if at least half that amount is spend on feeding and helping the poor of that locality. At least the gratitude of the poor will be there rather than the curses of those who suffer because of the perilous pyrotechnics.

Pradyu