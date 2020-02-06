Letters to the Editor: 06 February, 2020

1 Kiwi cricketers and sportsmanship

It was a pleasant and heartwarming sight to see young West indies batsman Kirk Mc Kenzie being carried off the ground by New Zealand u19 cricketers skipper Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field when the former suffered severe cramps on the field while playing against the Kiwi team in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup cricket tournament.

New Zealand players are widely popular and noted for their sportsmanship and their behavior was witnessed by sports buffs around the world during the World Cup semi final when the Kane Williamson led side showed excellently an example of the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ in the 50-over World Cup (WC) final held in July last year. Even in the heat of the thrilling match the Kiwis never lost their cool and only displayed excellent sportsmanship worthy of emulating. The match lingers in our memory not just for its thrill and chill but for the beautiful spirit of cricket displayed especially by the New Zealand team and though unfortunately they lost the match they won the hearts of everybody. Sometime back the seniors team won the very famous ICC’s 2019 Christopher Martin-Jenkins’ Spirit of Cricket Award.

At a time when cricketers forget gentlemanliness, which is the soul of cricket and cricketers and get into all types of tiffs, conflicts, clashes and dirty ‘sledging’ at the drop of a hat the Kiwis both seniors and junior’s have proved that sportsman spirit is still alive. The youngsters’ gesture has been applauded by the cricketing fraternity including cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

M Pradyu