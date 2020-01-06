Letters to the Editor: 06 January, 2020

FM Sitharaman plays Santa Claus on New Year’s eve

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a whopping Rs 102 lakh crore for infrastructure projects which should speed up development and is very essential for our progress as a developed nation. Infrastructure is key to nation building. They not only generate employment but act as an ladder to boost every sector to achieve their goal as bridges, railways, warehousing, education, health assist businesses grow and for the nation to become self sufficient.

Sitharaman has a vision for future and has even promised an additional Rs 3 lakh worth of projects in future which should increase our country’s GDP to $5 trillion by 2025. Our population itself is a great consumption story for our country and India is a hot destination for investments if the government provides the right and essential infrastructure necessary for progress and development.

S.N.Kabra

