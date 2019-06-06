Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan was celebrated with great joy and religious fervour all across the country on June 5th. In Mumbai alone, over five lakhs Muslims came out early morning dressed in their finery to offer their special Eid congregational prayers as thanksgiving at the 800-plus mosques in the city.

After the solemn prayers, people belonging to the Islamic community joyfully greeted each other with hugs of ‘Eid Mubarak’ in mosques, homes and public places. The festival marked the culmination of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk fast in which even water is not even permitted to drink.

After offering the Eid ‘namaaz’ (prayers), it was time for the celebrations with family, friends, neighbours and community people, savouring and serving each other the festival special dish of ‘sheer-korma’, a sweet preparation of milk, vermicelli and dry fruits. The community was not alone as they were joined in large numbers by Hindus, Christians, Jains and even Parsis to meet, greet and celebrate with their Muslim brethren.

-Jubel D’Cruz

Crater Mumbai blues

It is indeed a traumatic experience for road users in Mumbai city. Even the highways are having craters and potholes and that hamper the traffic. Traffic snarls are seen on focal points and the Sion-Panvel highway suffered the most. Motorists were caught unaware in the traffic jam. Instead of completing the repair work during night hours and that too in a phased manner, the work is carried during day time causing chaos. If the condition of the bridges is so bad, the plain roads in the city was full of craters and potholes. Potholes pose problem for two wheelers, while four wheelers are troubled with craters. With water filled in all the potholes, maneuvering the vehicles is a herculean task for the drivers. It is now or never situation and a wake-up call for BMC.

-C.K. Ramani

