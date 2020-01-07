Letters to the Editor: 07 January, 2020

1Standardize consumables in car-industry
Too many variants of any car-model confuse customers. There may be just two variants apart from the third with automatic gears, one basic Lx for economy customers and the other Vx with all company-fitted extra accessories and luxuries for affording customers. There is no sense in having too many confusing variants like Lx, Lxi, Vx, Vxi for same model. India being biggest consumer-market amongst nations with free economy, it has power to dictate its consumer-friendly terms for global market-leaders collaborating car-manufacture in India.
Union government should induce standardisation of common accessories like tyres and batteries so that same parts may be used in different models of cars produced by various car-manufacturers. It will heavily bring down cost of consumables through their bumper production in extra large numbers in some limited sizes and specifications. It can be achieved by merging some nearing sizes and specifications. Such guidelines though also mentioned in auto-policy of Union government, are never followed in actual practice.
Madhu Agrawal
2Govt must speed up infrastructure projects
Inflation is on the rise and so is unemployment. This could mean social unrest and crime rates going up if they are not kept in check.
Govt should hasten infrastructure projects, give a boost to small scale industries and businesses, labour intensive projects so that citizens not only get jobs but their earnings too rise to cope with inflation. Cumbersome procedures of businesses should be made simple with minimum government interferences so that more and more people not only get employment opportunities but willingly pay taxes on money which they otherwise pay as bribes to boost government revenues. It is not necessary to raise prices of essentials to increase revenues which can even be done by reducing prices which attracts more consumption which means more tax collection for the government.
S.N. Kabra.
3Raut playing cards close to his chest
On the face of it, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is playing his card close to his chest. But, with every passing day, as he faces the ignominy of his brother being kept out of the ministerial reckoning, the quiver in the upper lip is increasingly manifest. Ironically, until the other day, he was the face and the voice of the Sena during the power sharing tussle and now relegated to the backseat. The social media posting against BJP not withstanding, Sena is sailing in the same boat and facing brickbats from all angles. The mouthpiece Saamna is not airing about the ex ally BJP but add to the colour with new developments in the coalition partner fighting between them.
Akhilesh Krish
4Zoo tragedy
It’s really heartbreaking to know that so many animals got killed when a fire tore through a monkey enclosure at Krefeld Zoo in northwestern Germany in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Though at first the reason for the fire was not known the Krefeld police suspect revellers who lit paper Chinese lanterns and launched them in the sky on the New Year’s eve despite a ban on such items. The lanterns which got on fire fell into the enclosure where many animals including gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans and some rare species of birds and mammals were kept and the poor animals died in the blaze. Though it may be called an unexpected accident the tragedy has occurred only because of human carelessness,negligence , thoughtlessness and irresponsibility .
M Pradyu
