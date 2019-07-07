Implement rain water harvesting in the city

Despite the delayed arrival of monsoon by a fortnight, two days of downpour has helped Mumbai and its suburbs get above average rainfall for June. This is a good new after a sluggish start by monsoon. The onset of monsoon in the month delayed but the city received good rainfall. Normal rainfall in the country is critical for the maximum city full of high rise buildings. So there is no alarm for the shortfall of rain. Now it is time to manage water resources available to our advantage by implementing rain water harvesting schemes in all the buildings in the city.

Nickhil Mani

Railways exposed after first showers

The railways too have got themselves exposed like BMC in the first real showers to hit the city over the weekend. Corruption rules roost across public utility services as most of the pre-monsoon work carried on was on paper though actual money got paid to those who billed the government. Monsoons have become horrifying season for commuting as delays and train cancellations leads to commotion have become common.

Privatization is the answer to all this nonsense and inefficiency. It would bring in not just efficiency but accountability as well apart from value for money spent. Water logging even on days of low tide comes as a shock and all the storm water work carried out a few months before monsoons seems to be a wasteful exercise. State government should use tax payers funds rightfully and those responsible for corruption should be penalized!

S.N. Kabra

Common man disappointed with budget

Every time the budget is presented, there are speculations that the salaried class would get some relief in the reduction of taxes. But it did not take place this time too. This is a great disappointment for the common man who already has to go through a lot of financial crisis. What we expected from the Union Budget did not happen. With the increase in the price of petrol and diesel, the prices of all essential commodities are likely to shoot up too. Pension for pensioners did not increase too. What kind of a budget is this? It is taking the common man for a ride? It is always the common man who suffers the most when the budget is presented every year.

Jubel D’Cruz

Take strict action against miscreants attacking Hindu temple

Majority Hindu community of Delhi cutting across party-lines is in full anger on regretful silence of non-BJP politicians on attack by a mob on a Hindu temple in old Delhi area on midnight of June 30, 2019. Such minority-appeasing vote-bank based political silence will instead polarise Hindu votes with BJP for a repeat massive win in forthcoming elections to Delhi state-assembly. Till now only three miscreants including a minor are taken into custody who first assaulted a Hindu family before mobilising a mob to attack the Hindu temple. Nabbed miscreants should be put under stiff-most interrogation to name others in the attacking mob. Pseudo-secular award-return gang and self-acclaimed intellectuals knocking Supreme Court in midnight for stopping hanging of terrorists are also as usually silent.

Much is being talked-about alleged exodus of Hindus from Meerut in UP. But nobody has noted drastic change in demography of mixed-population areas of Delhi. The example is Churiwalan where elite rich Hindu families lived as a part of mixed Hindu-Muslim population till some decades back. But Hindu families have left many such mixed-population localities of old Delhi now converting these into purely Muslim localities.

Enquiry from all possible angles including funding-source is necessary in major renovation in almost all the mosques in Delhi which also includes unauthorised encroachment of public-land including footpaths and roads with gross violation of building norms. All such encroachments and building in violation of norms without seeking permission of concerned agencies should be pulled down with cost involved recovered from those violation norms.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

