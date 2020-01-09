Letters to the Editor: 09 January, 2020

2 Parliamentarians must pay from salaries for non-availed train-reservation

It is quite usual practice amongst parliamentarians that they make multiple priority-reservations in First-Class Air-Conditioned coaches of railways in different trains for a single journey to get benefit of last-moment change in travel-programmes, but evidently use maximum one reservation in a single train. This is because all railway-bills for multiple reservations so made are paid by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats irrespective of journeys made or not made by Parliamentarians. Such a practice results in depicting full-reservation to normal commuters desiring to travel in First-Class Air-Conditioned class of trains. It also tends to result in corruption where rail-staff unauthorizedly allows travel persons bribing train-staff to use luxury of First-Class travel in air-conditioned coaches.

System should be formulated whereby Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats may for rail-travel of Parliamentarians only on their getting signed and rubber-stamped forms issued by Train-Ticket-Examiners -TTEs for their actually travelling utilised reserved accommodation. Cost of rail-reservation paid by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats for unutilized train-reservation may be deducted from salaries or pension of Parliamentarians.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)